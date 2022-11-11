عذراء وثلاثة رجال

Not Available

Shokry, a security officer in a village in Upper Egypt, seeks to protect infidelity from stalking. He asks to marry Amal, who is working with her father Abdel Fattah at the Kafr al-Kufr school. An unknown man attacks her in the evening and does not know his identity. There is doubt about Jasser and Abu Atwa the offender and his brother Abdul Rahman, and in the House of the Mayor recognizes Abdul Rahman as the actor, accompanied him to the center thanks to the center, although the way he is risky, open fire on their car and kill Abdul Rahman, it turns out that Abu Atwa is the killer and surrenders himself to the police His brother deserves death.