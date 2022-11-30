Aatma Bandhuvu

Not Available

Rao Bahadur Chandrasekharam (S. V. Ranga Rao) a successful businessman and has a loving family with compassionate wife Parvathi (Kannamba) 3 sons Prasad, Sridhar, Raghu (Vallam Narasimha Rao, Edida Nageswara Rao, Padmanabham) 2 daughters, the widowed Mangalamba (Suryakantham) and Geetha (Girija), 2 daughters-in-law Lalitha, Kamala (Meenakumari, Mohana), their children. Along with them, they adopt an orphan Ranga (N. T. Rama Rao) an innocent guy who is utterly devoted to the family. Parvathi promises her childhood friend (Prabhavathi) that she will take her daughter Lakshmi (Savitri) to her third son Raghu but he refuses to marry her because he is already in love with Janaki (Sarada). To Keep up Parvathi's word Ranga marries Lakshmi. Everything goes happily Geetha's gets a rich alliance with Madhu (Haranath) son of Rajarao (A.V. Subbarao Jr.). But Suddenly life takes a U-turn where Chandrasekharam was bankrupted