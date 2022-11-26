Not Available

Mr. Bhatnagar alias Masterji comes from a poor family, and lives on a day to day basis. He has a daughter and a son, alongwith his wife, who he has fooled into believing that he has saved quite a bit of money, to retire happily, and to get his daughter married. Masterji's dreams turn into a nightmare, as he is unable to meet his debtors, loses his job, and dies tragically, leaving his daughter to the mercy of a cruel society; his son, who has taken up crime, and his wife desolate, and destitute.