عيب يا لولو .. يا لولو عيب

Lulu tightens her husband Hossam after they married for love, and agreed to behave freely, but he is tired of her excess freedom, even though she is not mistaken, Lolo leaves Alexandria to Cairo, looking for an apartment, can not find it, and in her rounds meet Salameh who knows she She could not find a place to live in, so she suggested that she come to his house to stay in the empty room, disguised as a married woman, telling her and his colleagues in the apartment: Kamal the well-known journalist.