عيد ميلاد ليلى

"Apolily" wants one thing: to go home early to celebrate his family on the occasion of the seventh birthday of his only daughter, "Leila", but nothing is simpler for this former judge who returned to Palestine with a strong desire to help rebuild his homeland, The futility of the Palestinian situation would turn him into a taxi driver. His dealings with irrationality and confronting the unknown and unreasonable in the Palestinian society under Israeli occupation, the taxi driver is forced to take a long and arduous road, which finally enables him to reach his house to celebrate his way on "Laila's birthday".