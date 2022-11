Not Available

This romantic Bollywood musical tells the story of a young woman named Jumana (Sulochana) who has two secrets that she's hiding from the world: her marriage and the fact that she's given birth to a child outside of that marriage. Noteworthy for its popular music, the film focuses on humans' vast capacity for failure as well as the ways in which our actions can impact the innocent (or not-so-innocent) lives of others.