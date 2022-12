Not Available

The film was based on a popular folk tale about a sinner Saint's garb, who had the princess Chinthamani under his control and how he uses her as the pawn to achieve his goals. Those who were interested in marrying the princess were asked three intriguing questions by her and those who could not answer were beheaded as a punishment. When 999 of princes were killed like this, the film reveals how a prince goes about finding the answers.