Aayitha Ezhuthu

Inbasekar, a hit man shoots Michael, a youth leader, off his motorbike on Napier bridge in Chennai. As Michael flies off his bike and falls into the river, bystanding student Arjun is the sole witness. The film then flashbacks into each of their lives, to bring things up to the present day shooting. Inba, the small-time thug dreams of making it big while his perky wife Sasi tries relentlessly to get him to go straight. Michael balances his idealistic posturing with his romance with a gutsy and occasionally unscrupulous neighbor Gitanjali. Siddharth must decide whether going to the US to study is more important than chasing after a girl he falls in love with in a bar Mira who incidentally happens to be engaged to be married.