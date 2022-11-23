Not Available

Ab Dilli Dur Nahin is a journey of a small boy, Rattan, from his small village to New Delhi in the hope of meeting the Prime Minister of India and plead for his father's release from Prison. Set in 1951, Hariram lives in a small village with his wife Bela and son Rattan. On Diwali night, Bela dies of a snake bite and Hariram's world falls apart and he takes to Alcohol. Unable to pay bills, he threatens the Money Lender. Coincidentally the Money Lender is killed the same night and Hariram is tried and convicted of the crime. Rattan, now alone, gets help from Con-Man Ghasita and a young bunch of street children in his quest to reach New Delhi and free his father.