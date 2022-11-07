Ab Kya Hoga

Not Available

Ram Sinha comes from a wealthy family. His mother would like him to get married so that their family can have a heir. Ram entrust's this job to his mother, and let's her decide who he should marry. Ram's marriage is arranged with a beautiful young woman named Chitralekha. After the marriage, Ram accuses Chitralekha of being inhuman, a ghost, who is out to kill him. But Chitralekha denies this, and pledges her lifelong love for him. Ram, his friend, Rajesh, and his wife decide to travel elsewhere, but no matter where they go, they see a ghostly apparition of Chitralekha following them everywhere.