All Maj. Amarjeet Singh wants is for his grandson Kunal to be as noble and brave as Amarjeet and the boy's father, Vikramjeet. But Kunal has other plans and does not wish to follow in his father's and grandfather's military legacies. Reluctantly, Kunal gives in and joins the army and ends up falling for Shweta, the widow of a fallen soldier. When the man later turns up alive, will Shweta return to him or stay with her new love?