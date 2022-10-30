ABachalypse Now

Not Available

First live 2CD/DVD from former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach. The DVD includes never-before-seen footage from 2012 s GrasPop Festival in Belgium, the full never-before-seen Hellfest set from France and the fully-remixed and remastered Club Nokia show from Los Angeles (originally broadcast on AXS TV). Includes all Skid Row hits and the best songs from Sebastian s solo career! DVD - 1. Slave To The Grind 2. Kicking & Screaming 3. Here I Am 4. Big Guns 5. Piece of Me 6. 18 & Life 7. American Metalhead 8. Monkey Business 9. I Remember You 10. Youth Gone Wild 11. Live at Nokia 12. Big Guns 13. (Love Is) A Bitch Slap 14. Piece of Me 15. 18 & Life 16. American Metal Head 17. Monkey Business 18. I Remember You 19. TunnelVision 20. Youth Gone Wild 21. Kicking & Screaming 22. Dirty Power 23. Here I Am 24. Big Guns 25. 18 & Life 26. American Metalhead 27. Monkey Business 28. I Remember You 29. TunnelVision 30. Kicking & Screaming 31. TunnelVision 32. I'm Alive