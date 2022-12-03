Abandoned Detroit - The City of Neglect

Not Available

Follows Bob, also known as Detroit Unseen, into past and present icons of Detroit, including the Grande Ballroom, the Book Tower, Michigan Central Station, Herman Kiefer hospital, the former Cass Technical High School and even the Cantrell Funeral Home — where the unattended remains of dozens of bodies were found The thrill-seeker and history buff is the subject of an hour-long documentary that's said to represent a 13-year exploration of the city's iconic and idling structures, many of which have since been restored or demolished.