Gin, a little girl, wakes up in an abandoned temple which is filled with wretched divine statues. Out of the blue, a dark shadow slides into one of the statues, and the holy goddess, Mazu, starts speaking from above.Following the blockbusters “The Tag-Along 1&2”, Golden Horse Award winning director Wei-Hao CHENG creates a whole new piece in virtual reality. This time, the mysterious creature will go beyond the screen, whispering, fleeting and digging into the horror secret of Gin with you.
View Full Cast >