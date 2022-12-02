Not Available

Abandoned Temple

    Gin, a little girl, wakes up in an abandoned temple which is filled with wretched divine statues. Out of the blue, a dark shadow slides into one of the statues, and the holy goddess, Mazu, starts speaking from above.Following the blockbusters “The Tag-Along 1&2”, Golden Horse Award winning director Wei-Hao CHENG creates a whole new piece in virtual reality. This time, the mysterious creature will go beyond the screen, whispering, fleeting and digging into the horror secret of Gin with you.

