Abang Long Fadil 2

A story about Fadil who fall into mafia world led by Taji Samprit and his son Wak Doyok. An incident causes Inspector Wahab and Inspector Shuib to suspect Fadil as Tiger, a professional assassin. In the meantime Yana who is a reporter that has done coverage on Tiger's assassination was stuck in the crisis that Fadil are facing. Though he is not a murderer, to solve the crisis Fadil lead the life as professional assassin and attack King Kong which is Taji Samprit's partner in crime who turns to become his enemy. Actions and comedies happen in Fadil's life as professional assassin in his way to clean his name and in finding Tiger's true identity. Can Fadil face all the challenges in his life? Who is Tiger and what mystery lies behind all this while?