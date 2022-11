Not Available

Zizan Razak plays Abang Long Fadil, a man who constantly dreams that his life is that of a gangster. But when his best friend, Malik goes to prison, then more chaos ensues and daydreaming may not be too far off from reality. This movie is directed by Shafiq Yusof, the brother of Syamsul Yusof, the director of "KL Gangster".