Abashiri Family The Movie

"The Abashiri Family" are one of the most notorious mafia family members in the world. Even though their family consists of only five members, just the words "Abashiri Family" strikes fear in other gang members. The head of the mafia clan then decides to send to his cherished only daughter Kikunosuke to a boarding school. What the father doesn't know is that the boarding school are run by enemies of the Abashiri Family and they have no intentions of graduating their students