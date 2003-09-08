Abba Gold: Greatest Hits

2003

The campiest band of all time (and perhaps the only one to have a long-running popular musical based on their music and career,) Swedish sensation ABBA have won some kind of place in the hearts of millions. The perfectly polished pop group enjoyed a renaissance of sorts when their music was heavily featured in the cult Australian film, MURIEL'S WEDDING. This video, GOLD, is a diverse collection of some of their greatest hits -- from "Dancing Queen" to "Mamma Mia" to "Waterloo."