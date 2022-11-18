ABBA in Poland

Not Available

ABBA performs (all to playback): Arrival (only about 1.5 minutes of it) Waterloo (over footage of preparations for, and ABBA's arrival at the airport) SOS Nina Pretty Ballerina (over footage of them on the steps of the plane and arriving at their hotel) Dancing Queen My Love my Life When I Kissed The Teacher Knowing Me Knowing You Fernando Tiger Money Money Money Fernando Agnetha had travelled ahead with her father the day before and then met Benny, Frida and Björn off the plane. She had filmed "SOS" the day before and it was interspersed with a rather embarrassed looking Benny, Frida & Björn "singing" on the plane! There is a short interview on the plane with mainly Benny, Björn and Stig.