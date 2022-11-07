Not Available

ABBA: Super Troupers

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Music Group

Swedish supergroup Abba stars in this documentary that features extensive concert footage, television clips and current interviews. Songs include "Super Trooper," "Mamma Mia," "Eagle," Head Over Heels," "Take a Chance On Me," "One Man, One Woman," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "Happy New Year," "Knowing Me and Knowing You" and "Fernando." Also included is the finale from the gala performance of the stage show "Mamma Mia."

Cast

Agnetha FältskogAgnetha Fältskog
Anni-Frid LyngstadAnni-Frid Lyngstad
Benny AnderssonBenny Andersson
Björn UlvaeusBjörn Ulvaeus

View Full Cast >

Images