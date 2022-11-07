ABBA: Super Troupers

Not Available

Swedish supergroup Abba stars in this documentary that features extensive concert footage, television clips and current interviews. Songs include "Super Trooper," "Mamma Mia," "Eagle," Head Over Heels," "Take a Chance On Me," "One Man, One Woman," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All," "Happy New Year," "Knowing Me and Knowing You" and "Fernando." Also included is the finale from the gala performance of the stage show "Mamma Mia."