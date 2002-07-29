ABBA - The Definitive Collection

2002

If you're an ABBA fan or just a fan of good music in general, this assortment of 35 music videos which spans ABBA's career from 1974's Waterloo to 1982's Under Attack is indeed definitive. Simply put, it's a fantastic collection of music and images that mostly focuses on the 1970's era of ABBA's career, because that's when they reigned supreme in their international pop music kingdom.