ABBA - The Definitive Collection

July 29th, 2002

Universal Pictures

If you're an ABBA fan or just a fan of good music in general, this assortment of 35 music videos which spans ABBA's career from 1974's Waterloo to 1982's Under Attack is indeed definitive. Simply put, it's a fantastic collection of music and images that mostly focuses on the 1970's era of ABBA's career, because that's when they reigned supreme in their international pop music kingdom.

Benny AnderssonHimself
Björn UlvaeusHimself
Agnetha FältskogHerself
Anni-Frid LyngstadHerself

