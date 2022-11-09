ABBA: The Essential Collection

Not Available

A collection of music videos and promotional clips from the iconic 1970s Swedish pop band. Comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, ABBA are one of the most commercially successful bands in history, with their 1974 victory in the Eurovision Song Contest followed by a string of hit singles including 'Dancing Queen', 'Take a Chance On Me' and 'Knowing Me, Knowing You'. The collection includes all three songs as well as other memorable tracks such as 'Thank You for the Music', 'Waterloo' and 'Money, Money, Money'.