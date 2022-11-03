ABBA: The Winner Takes It All - The ABBA Story

Not Available

The story of one of the greatest pop bands of all time, this programme features, for the first time, all four members talking about their lives before during and after ABBA. Included with extracts from the rehearsals and performances of the smash hit musical Mamma Mia!, based on the songs of ABBA, are all the big hits, concert footage and interviews with Bono, Malcolm McLaren, Pete Waterman, Tim Rice Bjorn Again and Steps!