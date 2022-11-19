Not Available

Dora Babu (Venkatesh) is the only child of a multi-millionaire Venkatraidu (Nutan Prasad), who can provide his son with anything he wants, but he loves his mother who ends up dying and his only desire is his mother's love. Venkatraidu cheers him up by remarrying a women Nagamani (Jayachitra), a greedy lady who loves money, thinking that she will care for his son as her natural son. Nagamani and her brother (Kota Srinivasa Rao) make Venkatraidu paralyzed, consider him as a mental patient and eventually lock him in a room of the family home. Dora Babu becomes devoted to Nagamani, she raises Dora Babu as an uneducated boy since he does anything she says, loves her a lot does whatever she asks of him.