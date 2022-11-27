Abbas by Abbas

Not Available

Abbas was a great reporter. He went to the scene of the great events that changed the world from the 70s to today. He worked for the largest news agencies. Suffice to say that it is at the heart of the history of current photography. But not only that. Beyond having been a witness of his time, it can be said that he was the confidant. This is reflected in his way of engaging in conflict, of travelling a country, without a priori, to meet men caught up in the ups and downs of history, but also by his curiosity for the way men live different religions. What does photography tell men? What do men tell of themselves through their multiple practices? Here is the portrait of an observer of the world, the last words of a great photographer of our time, a few days before disappearing.