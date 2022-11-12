Not Available

Since the last events, time has passed. Father Andrei also preaches, sometimes comes to the bar to chat with the parishioners in an informal setting. Parishioners, by the way, gave him an old motorcycle, which he repairs in his free time. Helps him in this Grishka, son of Katya. In the city after Agafonov was arrested and imprisoned - quiet and grace. No, well, some incidents happen, but the head of the local police, Murov, is standing guard over the law. And sometimes father Andrei goes fishing with Simon and Grishka. He likes to sit by the water at dawn, think about his past life.