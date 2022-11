Not Available

Offering 1950s television audiences night after night of vaudeville-style hilarity, comic legends Abbott and Costello frequently used their hosting duties on "The Colgate Comedy Hour" as opportunities to revisit some of their most beloved routines.This wonderful collection of Bud and Lou's best bits includes "Getting Down Off a Duck's Back," "The Ice Cream Bit," "Oh! Charlie" with Lon Chaney, Jr., "Crazy Horse," "Who's on First?" in color, and more.