1950

Abbott and Costello in the Foreign Legion

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 4th, 1950

Studio

Universal Pictures

Jonesy and Lou are in Algeria looking for a wrestler they are promoting. Sergeant Axmann tricks them into joining the Foreign Legion, after which they discover Axmann's collaboration with the nasty Sheik Hamud El Khalid. Bits include Lou's mirage sightings, one a New York newsboy ("they gave me a bad corner").

Cast

Lou CostelloLou Hotchkiss
Patricia MedinaNicole Dupre
Marc LawrenceFrankie
Walter SlezakSgt. Axmann
Douglass DumbrilleSheik Hamud El Khalid
Leon BelascoHassam--Auctioneer

