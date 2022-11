Not Available

Abby and Emily have recently started dating and are off on their first vacation together, which results in a poetic slice of a relationship as it evolves in real time, with the opinions and occasional intrusion of best friends from both camps. It doesn't attempt to resolve everything but instead exposes the raw roller coaster of emotions that rise to the surface even as love starts to set in. It is at times funny, maddening, confusing and in the end, real.