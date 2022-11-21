ABC (Classic ABC)

Not Available

ABC are an English new wave group that first came to prominence in the early 1980s. Their 1982 debut album, The Lexicon of Love, was a UK number one and they achieved ten UK and five US Top 40 hit singles between 1981 and 1990. The band, now essentially singer Martin Fry, continues to tour and released their eighth studio album, Traffic, in 2008. This DVD is a compilation of videos Tracklist: 1 The Look Of Love (Part 1) 2 All Of My Heart 3 That Was Then But This Is Now 4 Be Near Me 5 Poison Arrow 6 S.O.S. 7 Vanity Kills 8 The Night You Murdered Love 9 How To Be A Millionaire 10 When Smokey Sings