ABC: Soul of a Nation

Not Available

Soul of a Nation is an American six-part television documentary series which premiered on March 2, 2021 on ABC. Exploring the authentic realities of Black life by exploring specific themes, including spirituality, Black joy, activism in sports and the racial reckoning that erupted after George Floyd's death. Jemele Hill, Marsai Martin and others are among the stellar roster of special guest hosts for each episode, with interviews and reporting by anchors and correspondents, including Adrienne Bankert, Linsey Davis, T.J. Holmes, Sunny Hostin, Janai Norman, Steve Osunsami, Byron Pitts, Deborah Roberts, David Scott and Pierre Thomas and Michael Wilbon