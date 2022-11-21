Not Available

Anandh, an MBA Chartered Accountant, runs from pillar to post in search of job. He stays in the house of an old Brahmin whose daughter Chandra returns home following the death of her husband , who had been torturing her since their wedding. She slowly gets attracted towards Anandh for he shows love and affection towards her.Meanwhile, Anandh comes across Bharathy in a bus who misplaces his academic certificates. Bharathy is a woman with revolutionary ideas and looks after her whole family. A sequence of events brings them close leading to Bharathy developing love towards him. Meanwhile, Anandh comes across one Divya Daisy.She is an orphan brought by up church and goes to find a job herself and settles in life all out of her own efforts. Anandh rescues her from an accident and rushes her to a hospital. Over a period of time, they become very close friends eventually leading to Divya Daisy opening her heart to Anandh. Caught in a tight corner, who Anandh decides to marry forms the rest.