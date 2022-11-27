Abdo Yatahada Rambo

Not Available

The theatrical events revolve around Abdo (Muhammad Najm), who works for Amani (Vivian) in a strange job, which is to prevent her from meeting Shawkat (Mahmoud Al Qalawi), her ex-husband who tries to exploit and seize her money, but she does not know how to get away from him even though she knows well his bad intentions . (Abdo) agrees with her on a fee of half a million pounds to prevent her from making mistakes, and (Abdo), by virtue of his strange job, tries to prevent her husband from stealing her money.