Not Available

A Texan paranormal radio host, Ridley Kay leads a fairly ordinary existence, until a strange orphan with a tragic past comes crashing into his life. Convinced other-worldly forces are after her, Kay attempts to protect the young girl from an onslaught of deadly alien and extra-terrestrial phenomena. However, as the strange lights continue to stalk her, he discovers the world of the paranormal might be far more sinister than anyone has possibly imagined.