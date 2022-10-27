Not Available

Abducted

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Modern Cinema Marketing

Dan Haggerty, TV's Grizzly Adams, has a more complex role than usual in Abducted. Haggerty plays the father of a mixed-up mountain boy (Lawrence King-Phillips) who has kidnapped a pretty college student (Roberta Weiss). Though Haggerty tries to explain why his sons behaves the way he does, the girl would just as soon dispense with the backstory and make her escape. But the son has no intention of freeing his captive, thereby setting the stage for a final showdown with his own father.

Cast

Roberta WeissRenee
Lawrence King-PhillipsVern
William NunnHunter
Stephen E. MillerGuide
Dan HaggertyJoe Evans

View Full Cast >

Images