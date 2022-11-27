Not Available

Abductee is a chilling "found footage" film set in the outskirts of Portland, Oregon. Terrifying in a way that few other horror films are, Abductee explores the bizarre and misunderstood world of alien abduction. Through a first person account, we come to know the fear and mental anguish that befalls a man as he attempts to unravel the mystery of what happens to him when he is alone in the middle of the night. Drew hasn't been sleeping very well. On numerous occasions he awakes suddenly, completely unable to move, a victim of a common, but terrifying disorder called Sleep Paralysis. After suffering from this condition for many years, Drew finally decides to take matters into his own hands and capture his nighttime episodes on video, in order to find out exactly what he is experiencing while he is frozen in his bed. With money inherited from his recently deceased father, Drew purchases an array of surveillance cameras and microphones and mounts them around his house in order to ...