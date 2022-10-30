Not Available

Mister Chiba awakens in a container, tied up with a plastic bag over his head. When he manages to free himself, he finds a mobile phone, a light stick and a strange black stone. A number is tattooed on the inside of his wrist. From the way the container shakes can be deduced that Chiba is transported first in a truck and then on a ship. And he’s not the only one. People are trapped in the containers next to him as well, about a hundred in total. What is the purpose of this forced journey?