Abe Nathan: As the Sun Sets

Abe Nathan, one of Israel’s most beloved heroes, was a peace advocate, a rebel, and a shining example of humanity. He became an international sensation in 1966 with his one-man mission for peace that inspired John Lennon to immortalize his name in the song “Give Peace a Chance”. He ran a pirate radio station, organized humanitarian aid missions and was imprisoned for his secret meetings with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. This profile shows Nathan in his later years, still fighting to offer hope in an increasingly hostile world.