Abesalom and Eteri

Prince Abesalom runs into an orphaned Eteri while hunting, falls for her and brings the woman to his palace as his fiancé. The Prince’s aid Murman loses his self-control at Eteri’s beauty and gives her a spelled necklace as a wedding gift. Eteri contracts a mysterious disease that only Murman is capable to heal. Abesalom can no longer stand Eteri’s suffering and changes his mind to marry her. Murman sets the woman free from the spell and gets married with her. Abesalom cannot recover from the anguish and gets bedridden. Before his death Abesalom asks Murman’s permission to say farewell to Eteri and dies in her arms. Desperate Eteri commits suicide.