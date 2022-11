Not Available

Abhi is a 2003 Indian Kannada language romantic comedy film written and directed by Dinesh Babu. It stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Ramya, making her debut, in the lead roles. Veteran Kannada actor Rajkumar sang a soundtrack for the film composed by Gurukiran. The film was remade in Telugu as Abhimanyu starring Kalyan Ram and Ramya, who reprising her role.