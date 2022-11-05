Not Available

When a corrupt cop takes away Narsingh's taxi license after an illegal car race, Narsingh finds himself reduced to poverty living in the outskirts of Kolkata. A practicing Sihk, he finds himself having to accept work from a dubious business man, Sukhanram, who employs Narsingh in dope smuggling. Given his reduced circumstances, Narsingh finds welcome assistance from a fellow villager, Josef, and his Christian schoolteacher sister, Neeli. Narsingh finds himself attracted to Neeli's altruism, but mistakes it for true love - when Neeli's love is for an untouchable cripple. Meanwhile, Sukhamran's prostitute, Gulabi, sees Narsingh's attempts to right the wrongs around him, and she sees through Sukhanram's duplicity when Sukhanram tries to convince Narsingh to sell his beloved taxi in exchange for a share of the profits in his next enterprise. With difficulty and the assistance of Narsingh's taxi partner Rama, Gulabi convinces Narsingh to break off the deal, but then Sukhanram takes his ...