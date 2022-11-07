Abhinandana

Not Available

Set up in Kodaikanal, the story revolves around Rani (Shobhana) an aspiring dancer. Rani meets Raja (Karthik Muthuraman) an aspiring painter and singer. They fall in love with each other as their mutual love for art unfolds at an arts institute/college. Meanwhile, Rani's father (J.V. Somayajulu) hopes to get his daughter married soon. But, Rani is bent on convincing her dad to accept Raja as her future spouse. Further, the drama unfolds when Rani's pregnant sister Kamala (Rajya Lakshmi) and her husband (Sarath Babu) along with their two kids visit from Chennai for Kamala's third delivery. Kamala's husband, who owns a recording studio, leaves to Chennai after a short stay in Kodaikanal.