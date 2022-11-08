Not Available

A chance meeting between an Assistant Scientist, Shekar, and an established stage dancer and singer, Anjana, results in love. While Shekar has a mother who lives separately, Anjana has been orphaned at an early age. Shekar's mom approves of Anjana, and both get married. Anjana stops her involvement in dancig and singing, and both spent the next several months on relative harmony. Then Anjana finds that Shekar is spending more and more time in the laboratory than with her, and she decides to take up dancing and singing, which does not auger well with Shekar. Arguments ensue, and both decide to live separately. When Shekar's mom comes to visit Shekar, both he and Anjana compromise to live together to fool his mother. Will they succeed in pulling wool over her eyes?