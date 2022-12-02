Abigail Falls

Not Available

Just out of college, Abbey navigates a relationship with her troubled friend Jude who has recently been diagnosed Bi-Polar. Abbey is thoughtful and guarded while Jude is her opposite, an intoxicating catalyst who lives every day as if it is her last. Friends forever - or at least until the fateful day when they both meet the enigmatic Henry. Set against the cityscape of New York and the rural mountains of North Carolina and shot on an iPhone, the film offers a modern commentary on falling in love through the youthful gaze of the camera that we all carry around in our pockets.