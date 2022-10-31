1975

Abigail Leslie Is Back In Town

  • Drama

Release Date

August 31st, 1975

Studio

High Ground Productions

Abigail Leslie has been away for years but has now returned to the small town of Baypoint, where her sexual appetite made her infamous. Abigail is a woman who is serious about her carnal pursuits, and upon her return she immediately re-establishes her pursuit of the flesh of a lonely tomboy who has a longing for her brother, a repressed housewife who harbors a hidden love of the ladies, and a troubled husband and wife, Abigail having seduced the husband prior to her departure years earlier.

Cast

Jennifer JordanAbigail Lesley
Eric EdwardsChester
Jamie GillisGordon Howe
Chris JordanAlice Anne
Jennifer WellesDrucilla
Julia SorelLila

