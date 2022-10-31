Abigail Leslie Is Back In Town

Abigail Leslie has been away for years but has now returned to the small town of Baypoint, where her sexual appetite made her infamous. Abigail is a woman who is serious about her carnal pursuits, and upon her return she immediately re-establishes her pursuit of the flesh of a lonely tomboy who has a longing for her brother, a repressed housewife who harbors a hidden love of the ladies, and a troubled husband and wife, Abigail having seduced the husband prior to her departure years earlier.
|Jennifer Jordan
|Abigail Lesley
|Eric Edwards
|Chester
|Jamie Gillis
|Gordon Howe
|Chris Jordan
|Alice Anne
|Jennifer Welles
|Drucilla
|Julia Sorel
|Lila
View Full Cast >