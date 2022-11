Not Available

This diptych opens with the image of two parallel streams of falling water. A female torso moves into the background of the left screen while a male torso mirrors her on the right. Both figures move slowly to the foreground and into the light, cupping and bathing their hands in the water for several minutes until they fade away into silhouettes. Viola has described this work as a kind of purification ceremony akin to those one would experience in a Japanese Zen temple.