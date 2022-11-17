Not Available

Exploiting the great resemblance between Ashour El-Aaghati and actor Farid Shawky, director Mahmoud Al-Badrawi decides to use him in many scenes. At the same time, Ashour relates to his neighbor Najat and decides to marry despite all the attempts of the master, the owner of the cafe, to stand in the way of their love. At the same time, a painful accident occurs to the artist Farid, leading to his death, and director Mahmoud decides to use Ashour as an alternative, declaring that the actor will not die.