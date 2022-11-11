Not Available

The way he sees the uncle is to marry him Perhaps this marriage away from this life, and looking for a girl accept to marry such a young man, but the girl who was chosen on her is in trouble with her father, who stands in the marriage of the person you love, trying to meet the girl To convince her to accept marriage to his nephew, the girl meets the nephew of the rich uncle and is surprised that he is the young man who wanted to marry him, and her father agrees to her marriage and bless the uncle this marriage.