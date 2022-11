Not Available

Hosni heads a dangerous gang, forcing him to leave his daughter Madiha with her uncle in order to see her, Tawfiq. Hosni's behavior changes and he behaves abhorred, but when he returns to see his daughter another change occurs, she gives him moments of tenderness and warmth that he misses, so he decides to migrate that gang and repent, and he proposes a sermon in praise, but the gang will not leave him alone.