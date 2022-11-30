Not Available

Shehata works as an accountant in a store that sells birds, arrives to him a letter bearing the news of his acceptance to a new job as an accountant in endowment properties, it happens that a dancer claims that she has a child from the son of the endowment overseer and leaves him for him and everyone knows that there is a child called Helmous, and they don’t know him either a mother or father. The daughter of the head of the endowment takes advantage of this event and claims to be the mother of the child from Shehata.