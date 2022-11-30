Not Available

أبو حلموس

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Shehata works as an accountant in a store that sells birds, arrives to him a letter bearing the news of his acceptance to a new job as an accountant in endowment properties, it happens that a dancer claims that she has a child from the son of the endowment overseer and leaves him for him and everyone knows that there is a child called Helmous, and they don’t know him either a mother or father. The daughter of the head of the endowment takes advantage of this event and claims to be the mother of the child from Shehata.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images